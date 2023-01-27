Movie industry mourns the demise of Srinivasa Murthy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:25 PM, Fri - 27 January 23

Hyderabad: Popular dubbing artiste from the Telugu film industry, Srinivasa Murthy is no more. He breathed his last on Friday morning at his Chennai residence where he passed away due to a cardiac arrest.

He was known for lending his voice in over 1,000 Telugu and Tamil movies, for various lead actors. He was known for his powerful and versatile voice that was used for characters played by stars like Suriya, Thala Ajith, Vikram, Mohanlal, and Rajasekhar.

Murthy also voiced different the characters of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in the Telugu remakes of their movies during his career spanning over several decades. Hundreds of fans and supporters took to social media to mourn the loss of the industry and offered their respects to the departed artiste.

— Simar Kaur