Hyderabad: Seniors to relive memories at Numaish

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:35 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

Hyderabad: Dobara, a city-based organisation on senior well-being, is organising a special age-friendly visit to the 82nd edition of All India Industrial Exhibition-Numaish at Nampally on January 19.

Residents of Old Age Homes and elders with limited mobility or other challenges will be able to have a day full of memories at the exhibition with the help of youngsters. “Along with the exhibition committee we have managed to get a date and time for seniors to visit the exhibition, we have arranged exclusive parking and wheelchair facilities for the seniors,” said Mateen Ansari, founder of Dobara.

To inculcate human values of empathy and kindness among the youngsters and prepare them to help elders, she said, “we have a young volunteer who will accompany each senior throughout the event.”

They have arranged almost 50 wheelchairs for the elderly to use so they can do the whole stretch of the exhibition comfortably.