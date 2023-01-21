| Hyderabad Four Cars Damaged In Fire Accident At Nampally

Four cars were damaged in a fire mishap near Gruhakalpa Building at Nampally on Saturday night

Hyderabad: Four cars were damaged in a fire mishap near Gruhakalpa Building at Nampally on Saturday night.

According to the officials, fire started in a garbage mound near a parking lot. Initially one car caught fire and it spread rapidly and engulfed three more cars parked nearby. The vehicles were reportedly parked by visitors to Numaish.

On information, two fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames within a few minutes. The local police had diverted the traffic to facilitate the fire fighting operation.

Panic prevailed for a while in the area due to the incident. However, within an hour normalcy returned.