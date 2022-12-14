MovieMax Cinemas unveils 7-screen multiplex in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In order to give movie enthusiasts in Hyderabad a luxurious movie-watching experience, MovieMax Cinemas launched its new 7-screen multiplex in the city on Tuesday. Telugu actor Adivi Sheh, who was the chief guest for the opening, launched the property here.

Located in the AMR Planet Mall, Secunderabad, the property is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and offers cinephiles an array of food and beverage options to make it a perfect outing with friends and families.

Speaking on the occasion, the actor said, “I am excited to be here. There is an emotional connect with the brand. Their Hyderabad property earlier was the place where I used to watch a lot of movies after moving here from the USA. I would like to congratulate MovieMax as they were the ones who started the luxurious experience for watching films.”

The actor also spoke about his fascination with films from a very young age and the actors who inspired him. “At the age of 5, I was fascinated by ‘Rambo’ and other Sylvester Stallone films. I grew up on Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan films. If not an actor, I would have done something related to cinema, maybe writing,” Adivi Sesh said.

“You always want to do good work and it feels nice to see audiences liking your work, ” said the actor when asked about the success of ‘HIT 2’.

Kunal Sawhney, COO of MovieMax Cinemas, said, “We are the fastest growing cinema chain in India. We have added 49 screens in last 6 months and are looking at adding 38 more screens in next 3 months. In terms of luxury, there are reclining seats in all our auditoriums here. There is a live kitchen so our F&B menu is not restricted to popcorn and samosas.”