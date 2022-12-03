Samantha gets ‘HIT’ offer on Twitter; fans excited

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:42 PM, Sat - 3 December 22

Hyderabad: Nani’s production venture ‘HIT 2’, starring Adivi Sesh in the lead role, opened to positive reviews in theatres on Friday. While the climax has revealed that Nani will be the protagonist of the film’s third instalment, a Twitter user suggested that the directors choose a female protagonist for the upcoming films in the franchise.

The user even proposed Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s name for future film sequels. “I think in one/two of #HIT future installments, there should be female protagonists like Samantha. What do you say? #HIT2 (sic),” the tweet read.

Adivi Sesh soon responded to the tweet and called it a ‘terrific’ idea. “That’s a terrific idea! What do you say Sam? @Samanthaprabhu2 #HIT2 #BloodyBlockbuster #Hit2Review,” Sesh tweeted.

A badass cop … sounds like fun 😈

Congratulations on your super HIT🫶🏻 @AdiviSesh .. always cheering for you 🤗 https://t.co/qugCUzPGrb — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) December 2, 2022

Replying to the tweet, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, “A badass cop … sounds like fun. Congratulations on your super HIT @AdiviSesh. always cheering for you (sic).”

This banter between the two actors has piqued the interest of fans, and many of them cheered for Samantha to join the thriller franchise. Some of them even suggested Sai Pallavi, Anushka, and Bhumika, among other actors, to feature in the forthcoming movies.

I have something more to add. What if u have another movie protagonist joining hit franchise. For ex “ANASUYA” movie nunchi @bhumikachawlat ni add chestey different untundemo? Sesh?? — Film Maker UJ🚩 (@Ujwal240283) December 2, 2022

This sounds well but we can try having a complete separate universe based on some different genre/theme where all the parts have female leads…….just a random thought 🙂 — Only I (@i_isrow) December 2, 2022

Consider bringing sweety # Anushka — Balaji Ravada (@balaji_ravada) December 2, 2022

‘HIT’, starring Vishwak Sen, opened in theatres in 2020 and emerged as a commercial success. The thriller was remade in Hindi with Rajkummar Rao in the lead. The second instalment of the franchise was released on Friday and is likely to be released in Hindi later this month. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu the franchise is likely to have five more sequels. Nani is set to star in ‘HIT 3’ which is to be released next year.

Meanwhile, Samantha has a number of films in the pipeline. After leading ‘Yashoda’ last month, the actor will be next seen in ‘Shaakuntalam’ and ‘Kushi’.