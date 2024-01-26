Moving car catches fire near Secunderabad Courts Complex

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 January 2024, 09:02 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A moving car caught fire on the road near Secunderabad Courts Complex on Friday night. Nobody was injured as the driver and passengers managed to escape on spotting flames emanating from the engine.

A short circuit in the engine is suspected to have caused the fire, which eventually gutted the car, police said.

The incident occurred when the car was proceeding from Secunderabad towards Marredpally.

While a fire engine rushed to the spot and doused the fire, the incident triggered traffic congestion on the busy route. The traffic police reached the spot and removed the vehicle from the road and cleared the traffic immediately.