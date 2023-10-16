MP: Congress leader Yadvendra Singh resigns, vows to teach Kamal Nath ‘a lesson’

By ANI Published Date - 09:20 AM, Mon - 16 October 23

Bhopal: Congress leader and a former MLA from Nagod constituency of Madhya Pradesh’s Satna, Yadvendra Singh, resigned from the party on Sunday, after being denied a ticket for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

He also attacked former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, stating that he would teach him a lesson.

“I was the right hand of the Congress party. I served the party for so long, and this has been done to me; that is why I have resigned from the party and joined Bahujan Samaj Party… I will teach Kamal Nath a lesson,” Singh said while speaking to ANI.

“Right now, I cannot say how many seats I would make him lose, but I will definitely do something to this effect,” he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Congress released the first list of 144 candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, fielding state unit president and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath from Chhindwara.

The party has roped in Rashmi Singh Patel to contest the poll on its ticket from the Nagod seat.

The first list of 144 candidates includes prominent names such as former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Former Minister of Higher Education of Madhya Pradesh Jitu Patwari, Jaivardhan Singh, Member of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Vijayalakshmi Sadho and Member of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Lakshman Singh.

Madhya Pradesh is among the five states going to polls this year.

The state will go to polls on November 17 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Apart from Madhya Pradesh, the party has also declared candidates for 30 seats in Chhattisgarh and 55 in Telangana.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already announced candidates for 136 out of 230 assembly constituencies in the state.

The state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

Notably, the Kamal Nath government collapsed in March 2021 when 22 sitting Congress MLAs resigned under the leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia and joined the BJP.

Later, the BJP formed the government in the state with Shivraj Singh Chouhan becoming the Chief Minister.