MP Santhosh Kumar speaks to Vanajeevi, enquires about his health

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:07 PM, Tue - 31 May 22

File Photo

Khammam: Rajya Sabha MP, Green India Challenge founder J Santhosh Kumar spoke to Vanajeevi Ramaiah through a video call on Tuesday and enquired about his health.

It might be noted that Ramaiah suffered injuries in a recent road accident and was being treated at Khammam Government District Hospital under the supervision of the hospital AO, Dr. K Rajasekhar Goud. Santhosh Kumar told Ramaiah that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has asked about his health condition and wished him speedy recovery. The MP enquired about the treatment being given to Ramaiah and assured that he would come to Khammam and meet him in person when he fully recovered.

Ramaiah said that he was recovering as the hospital doctors were providing better treatment. On this occasion, MP Santosh Kumar also asked Dr. Goud about the treatment being given to Ramaiah. The hospital Superintendent Dr. B Venkateshwarlu and RMO Dr. Bollikonda Srinivasa Rao were present.