MP Santosh Kumar bats for protecting environment

MP Santosh Kumar planted a tree as part of 'Kalpataru campaign' organised by Brahma Kumaris at Gachibowli on Sunday.

Hyderabad: As part of World Environment Day, a ‘Kalpataru campaign’ is being organised by Brahma Kumaris across all their centres with an aim to involve 40 lakh citizens and have 40 lakh saplings planted by August 25.

Rajya Sabha MP, Joginapally Santosh Kumar, who has been invited for the programme at Brahma Kumaris Shanti Sarovar at Gachibowli, said nature protects us if we protect nature. He stressed the need to protect nature and ensure better environmental resources for the sake of coming generations and added, “we don’t just have a right on nature but also a responsibility.”

Santosh Kumar whose Green India Challenge has successfully involved citizens and celebrities in large numbers, pointed out at indiscriminate cutting down of forests, pollution of water bodies, and highlighted the consequences from this. “Other life forms who have equal rights to survive as us, are going extinct,” he said.

Listing out the initiatives taken up in the state, he said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has come up with Haritha Haram programme which started to yield positive results with 8 per cent increase in forests and plantation of 240 crore saplings.

On behalf of Brahma Kumaris, Rajayogini Kuldeep Didi thanked Santosh Kumar for agreeing to participate in their Kalpataru campaign.

