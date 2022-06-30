MP Santosh Kumar honoured with Thimmakka Green Foundation award

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:54 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha MP and Green India Challenge founder Joginapally Santosh Kumar on Wednesday received the prestigious award instituted by the Thimmakka Green Foundation for continuing her legacy of plantation programmes.

Speaking after receiving the award under the environmental category, Santosh Kumar thanked the award selection committee for short-listing his name among many entries received country-wise under the social service sector.

“The recognition has given me encouragement to further strengthen the Green India Challenge programme which was started five years ago with inspiration from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao,” he said.

He further requested everyone to plant at least one sapling during this ongoing monsoon season to prevent the soil from global warming and ensure maximum green cover.

Santhosh Kumar received the award from centenarian environmentalist and Padma Shri awardee Saalumarada Thimmakka and Karnataka ex-deputy Chief Minister Gangadharaiah Parameshwara at BR Ambedkar stadium in Bengaluru.

The award was jointly given by the Thimmakka and Sri Siddhartha Education Society.

ISRO former chairman NS Kiran Kumar, noted Director Ranganath Bharadwaj, educationalist Gururaj Karjayini, and Satya Morgani also received the award along with Santhosh Kumar.