MPs gather for group photo ahead of Parliament session in new building

By ANI Published Date - 11:05 AM, Tue - 19 September 23

New Delhi: Members of the Parliament on Tuesday gathered for a joint photo session ahead of the Parliament session in the New Building of the Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Chairman Om Birla and other Parliamentarians were present for the joint photo session.

Narhari Amin, a Member of the Rajya Sabha from the Bharatiya Janata Party fainted before the Photo session. He was standing earlier but was given a seat afterwards by fellow MPs.

The proceeding of the House will take place in the New Parliament Building, starting today.

Preparations are underway at the old Parliament building for the Central Hall programme which will be held today at 11 AM in the presence of the Member of Parliaments of both- Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

A function to ‘commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India and resolve to make Bharat a developed Nation by 2047’ will be held at the Central Hall of the old Parliament.

The Security personnel at the Parliament building were also seen in the new uniform before the special session of the Parliament in the new building.

Both Houses were adjourned on Monday after a discussion on Parliamentary democracy in the last 75 years with the presiding officers stating that the proceedings will commence on Tuesday afternoon in the new Parliament building.

Speaking about the Old Parliament Building, the Prime Minister mentioned that it served as the Imperial Legislative Council before India;s independence and was recognised as the Parliament of India post-independence.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet on Monday cleared the Women’s Reservation Bill, sources said on Monday.

The meeting of the Union Cabinet was held at Parliament House Annexe in Delhi.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has said that demand for the Women Reservation Bill was initiated by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and Sonia Gandhi.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told ANI “We want the Women’s Reservation Bill to be brought and passed as soon as possible. The demand for the Women’s Reservation Bill was initiated by UPA and our leader Sonia Gandhi. It took so long, but we will be happy if this is introduced.”