Preparations underway for Central Hall programme to commemorate rich legacy of Parliament

Preparations are underway at the old Parliament building for the Central Hall programme which will be held today at 11 AM

By ANI Published Date - 10:40 AM, Tue - 19 September 23

ANI Photo

New Delhi: Preparations are underway at the old Parliament building for the Central Hall programme which will be held today at 11 AM in the presence of the Member of Parliaments of both- Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

A function to ‘commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India and resolve to make Bharat a developed Nation by 2047’ will be held at the Central Hall of the old Parliament.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will hold their sittings in the new Parliament building on Tuesday.

The Security personnel at the Parliament building were also seen in the new uniform before the special session of the Parliament in the new building. The marshals, security staff and officials, chamber attendants and drivers have been issued new uniforms which they have to wear once the new parliament building starts functioning.

Khaki trousers, cream-coloured jackets, cream shirts with pink lotus motifs printed on them, bright coloured sarees with jackets for women and turbans for marshals figure in the new dress code. Security personnel at the Parliament building, instead of safari suits, will now wear camouflage pattern clothes similar to those worn by military personnel.

Both Houses were adjourned on Monday after a discussion on Parliamentary democracy in the last 75 years with the presiding officers stating that the proceedings will commence on Tuesday afternoon in the new Parliament building.

Speaking about the Old Parliament Building, the Prime Minister mentioned that it served as the Imperial Legislative Council before India’s independence and was recognised as the Parliament of India post-independence.

In the journey of 75 years, PM Modi said, the House has created the best of the conventions and traditions which has seen the contribution of all and witnessed by all.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday recalled the emotional moment of his entering the Parliament as an MP for the first time in 2014, saying he bowed down to honour the temple of democracy and could have never imagined that a child belonging to a poor family would be able to enter the Parliament.

Meanwhile, Union Cabinet on Monday cleared the Women’s Reservation Bill, sources said on Monday.

The meeting of the Union Cabinet was held at Parliament House Annexe in Delhi.

In this regard, Congress General Secretary in charge Communications took to X (former Twitter and said, “The Congress party has been demanding the implementation of women’s reservation for a long time. We welcome the Union Cabinet decision reportedly coming forward and look forward to the details of the Bill.”

“This could have been thoroughly discussed in the all-party meeting before the special session and a consensus could have been reached instead of behind-the-scenes politics,” he further added.

Recently many parties were demanding that the Women’s Reservation Bill be passed in the special session of Parliament.