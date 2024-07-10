Mr Telangana Mohd Sohail dies in road accident near Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 July 2024, 07:56 PM

Mr. Telangana Mohd Sohail

Siddipet: In a tragic incident, well-known bodybuilding champion from Siddipet and Mr Telangana winner Mohd Sohail (23), a resident of Siddipet, died in a road accident.

Sohail and his friend Mohd Khadir (23) were going towards Mirudoddi from Siddipet on a two-wheeler on June 29.

Sohail, who was driving the bike, lost control and hit an oncoming auto-rickshaw carrying scrap near Mirudoddi.

Both Sohail and Khadir sustained serious injuries in the mishap.

They were shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. He died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday.

Sohail had won many district-level, State-level and South India-level bodybuilding championships in his short career.

He had also won the Mr Telangana championship. His friend Afridi lamented that they had lost a great friend, who had a great future in bodybuilding, at a very young age.

Mirudoddi police, who registered a case, said over-speeding was the cause of the accident.