Mrunal Thakur marks 5 years in film industry

Mrunal's career began on a promising note with her portrayal in 'Love Sonia,' which got immense praise and attention on international platforms.

By ANI Published Date - 06:26 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

Mumbai: Actor Mrunal Thakur has completed 5 years in the film industry.

Known for her outstanding talent and versatility, she has quickly risen to prominence as a leading lady in the Indian film industry.

Commenting on her journey, Mrunal stated, “I have been lucky to helm titular lead films during such a short period of time in my career. It’s a fact that in this short span, I’ve proven to be a solid and talented actor in Bollywood. It’s an interesting coincidence that both my Hindi and Telugu debut were titular roles. I feel fortunate that filmmakers have trusted me with this responsibility. To helm a film where your character is literally the title of the film comes with immense pride and responsibility and I’m happy I got to be part of two such iconic films.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was recently seen in the web series ‘Made In Heaven’ Season 2.

The show also starred Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Vijay Raaz in the lead roles.

‘Made in Heaven Season 2’ premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.