Ankita Lokhande pens emotional note in memory of her father Shashikant Lokhande

The 'Pavitra Rishta' actor took to Instagram and shared a montage video of all the cherished moments that Ankita and her family spent with him.

By ANI Published Date - 10:17 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

Mumbai: Television actor Ankita Lokhande penned a long emotional note in memory of her father Shashikant Lokhande as he passed away at the age of 68 on August 12. The ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actor took to Instagram and shared a montage video of all the cherished moments that Ankita and her family spent with him.

She wrote a long note which read, “Hello Daddy I can’t describe you in words but I want to say that I have never seen such strong, energetic and adorable person in my life.. I got to know about u more when u left us .. everyone who came to see u they were just just just praising you like how u used to send good morning messages to them everyday, how u used to call people or video call them when u missed them .. u kept every relationship with everyone so alive .. and now I know why I’m also like this it’s because of u my paa.”

She added, “You gave me the best life, best memories and a very strong understanding of relationships .. u taught me never to give up. U taught me to live a life king size and u always gave me my wings to fly paa and I promise to never let u go because you are part of my soul forever and ever and I’m grateful that u gave me that opportunity to be there for you and take care of u in every way.. me and mamma from last 3 day just thinking now what to do in once we get up because u kept us on toes dadda .. pappa ka khana pappa ke fruits pappa ka breakfast and etc etc etc but now we have nothing left because u left us ..

“Thanku for making us more and more stronger then before paa and yes u we’re lucky to have a wife like my mom .. she gave u everything she had.. literally everything and I know u loved her so much paa and I promise u that we all will take care of her more than how we used to , I promise to give her all the happiness in this life .. I promise that I will pamper her more than before like u used to paa .. Thanku for everything every moment and Thanku for making me who I’m today .. I love u paaaaa forever and ever (sic),” she further added.

She concluded, “Parents are very important because they are the only one who can never be replaced so everyone who has opportunities to take care of them pls don’t u dare to miss that .. once they go they never come back .. so give them everything,happiness,time , care , love , compassion !! That’s what they want ..My papa the strongest and the most handsome man ever in my life forever and ever…Your Angel mintu (sic).”

Shashikant Lokhande passed away at the age of 68 on August 12. Several media reports suggested that he had been unwell for quite some time now. Ankita and Vicky are yet to comment on the same. He was cremated at the Oshiwara crematorium ground on Sunday. Ankita was very attached to her father. Several Bollywood and Television celebs on Monday attended the prayer meet of actor Ankita Lokhande’s father Shashikant Lokhande in Mumbai. Actors Randeep Hooda, Mouni Roy, Mrunal Thakur, Nia Sharma, Rajiv Adatia, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Maniesh Paul marked their presence at the meet.

Earlier on the occasion of Father’s Day, Ankita penned down a long heartfelt note and wished Shashikant Lokhande a Happy Father’s Day.

She shared an adorable video with her father and wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to my first hero my daddy. I can’t express my true feelings what I feel for u but I love u bahut sara .. i hv seen u struggling for many things when I was a child but u made sure that your children doesn’t .. u always gave me my wings to fly and made me do whatever I wanted to become .. I’m what I’m it’s all your support and strength.. I remember when I started my journey in mumbai and sometimes when I had no rent to pay.. you made it happened no matter what was going on in your life because u believed in my dreams.. I am and I will be always grateful and blessed to have u paa .. I have seen u struggling with your health but ur strong will what I saw that time was something else and ur smiling face during that period kept all of us going. I’m very very proud to be your daughter.. love u paa forever and ever and ever. happy Father’s Day paa,” the caption further reads.