Mrunal Thakur’s Holi plan is to celebrate it alongside ‘Family Star’ team

'Family Star' marks Mrunal's first release of 2024, signifying a significant milestone in her career.

By IANS Published Date - 24 March 2024, 01:12 PM

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur loves the festival of colours and said that this time she will be celebrating with the team of her upcoming film ‘Family Star’ in Hyderabad.

“I do love Holi. This year will be special because I will be celebrating with my family of my upcoming film, ‘Family Star’,” Mrunal told IANS.

The actress added: “I’m excited to kickstart the promotions for our film on the day of Holi and excited to spend time with them. It’s an auspicious day and what better way to celebrate than working for a film you have spent months of hard work on.”

Mrunal also looks forward to celebrating her first Holi and Ugadi in Hyderabad.

Ugadi, a prominent festival celebrated in Andhra Pradesh.