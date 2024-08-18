MS Agarwal Foundries organises life skills sessions at ZPHS Rangaiapalle

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 August 2024, 08:39 PM

Hyderabad: To equip students with the necessary tools to navigate their academic and personal lives, MS Agarwal Foundries, the steel manufacturer headquartered in Hyderabad, organised a community engagement activity at Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) in Rangaiapalle as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

A series of life skills sessions were organised to cover crucial topics that are essential for their holistic development and to help them make informed decisions as they progress through their education and into adulthood. Life skills sessions covered crucial topics such as hygiene, gender equality, the importance of education, and career guidance, a press release said.

Anurag Agarwal, Executive Director of MS Agarwal Foundries, said, “we believe that investing in education is key to building a brighter future, benefiting not just individuals but society as a whole communities.”