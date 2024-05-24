MSSI Hyderabad chairperson Meena Gupta passes away at 69

She passed away on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 May 2024, 05:09 PM

Meena Gupta

Hyderabad: Founder and chairperson of Multiple Sclerosis Society of India (MSSI)-Hyderabad chapter, Meena Gupta passed away following a brief illness. She was 69.

Synonymous with the cause of Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Meena Gupta, who is credited for single-handedly playing a major role in raising awareness on MS in Hyderabad, underwent a surgery at a corporate hospital. She passed away on Thursday.

Known for organizing annual fund-raising events on behalf of MSSI-Hyderabad chapter, Meena Gupta played a vital role not only in advocacy about MS but also created a platform for patients, relatives, doctors, volunteers and care givers.

The Hyderabad Chapter of MSSI was launched way back in 2005 with Meena Gupta being one of the founding members. In the initial days, Meena Gupta along with other senior members of MSSI used to personally visit senior neurologists from various hospitals in Hyderabad and seek their assistance to talk and spread awareness about MS.

Thanks to the efforts of MSSI-Hyderabad, there are close to 150 MS persons (from the initial 6 patients) in Hyderabad who are now getting help from doctors, and professionals from various field of activities through monthly meetings, which used to be conducted by Meena Gupta.