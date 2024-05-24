A Farewell Too Soon

Although she is no longer with us, her legacy of inspiration and empowerment will continue to shine in the lives she touched.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 May 2024, 05:16 PM

Meena Gupta

As I grapple with the shock and sorrow of Meena Gupta’s untimely demise, I am compelled to share a tribute to the extraordinary life she lived and the profound joy and indelible mark she left on many hearts. In these moments of grief, finding the strength to honour her remarkable life feels like an immense taskbut it is one I undertake with love and deep respect.

Meena Gupta was a woman of extraordinary vision and boundless compassion. Seventeen years ago, moved by the struggles of young individuals battling Multiple Sclerosis—an often-overlooked disease of the central nervous system, she founded the Hyderabad chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society of India. Through her tireless efforts, she ensured that patients had access not only to essential medical care but also to much-needed counselling. Her dedication didn’t stop there; she was an active force in several women-centric organizations and served with distinction as the president of the Inner Wheel Club of Secunderabad.

Also Read MSSI Hyderabad chairperson Meena Gupta passes away at 69

What truly set Meena apart was her unwavering optimism. In the face of adversity, she remained a beacon of resilience, offering unwavering support and encouragement to everyone around her. To write about her is to remember a person who was not only vivacious and compassionate but also incredibly resilient. Her radiant smile, infectious enthusiasm, genuine warmth, and selfless willingness to help others made her presence a blessing to all who knew her.

Although she is no longer with us, her legacy of inspiration and empowerment will continue to shine in the lives she touched. We honour her memory by carrying forward the values she embodied and the love she so generously shared.

Rest in peace, dear Meena. Your spirit will forever be a guiding light in our hearts and in the many lives you have uplifted.

— Farida Raj

Executive committee member MSSI-Hydearabad

Email : rajfarida@gmail.com