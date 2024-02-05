Caregivers at Hyderabad MS Day meet advocate for state Ssupport for Multiple Sclerosis patients

Hyderabad: Caregivers who are actively involved in extending support to patients with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), on the occasion of India MS Day meet in Hyderabad, organised by Multiple Sclerosis Society of India (MSSI)-Hyderabad chapter (MSSI), said that there was a need for the State government to make special provisions for MS patients.

Taking part in a panel discussion, Meena Gupta, Founder and Chairperson, MSSI, Hyderabad chapter, said that MS patients must be covered under insurance. There is a need for private insurers to provide cover to MS patients so that their families do not have to face financial pressure for treatment.

That’s why the theme for this year’s MS Day is #InsureMyMS. Authorities must also assist MS patients in getting disability certificates from the government without much hassle, she said.

Though its prevalence was higher in the West, now there is a rise in these cases in India.

Eight to nine people per one lakh population is estimated to be suffering from MS. India has a disease burden of roughly 2.5 lakh. The number is estimated to be higher than stated, as not many people are diagnosed due to the lack of awareness, Dr Sudhir Kumar, Neurologist from Apollo Hospitals said.

On the occasion, a book titled ‘Unbreakable Spirit— Navigating Life with MS’, authored by Farida Raj, was launched in the presence of over 500 guests including Durga Prasad, former DGP of CRPF, Raunaq Yar Khan, Meena Gupta, and Dr Sudhir Kumar and others.