Mud bath draws great response in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 July 2024, 08:46 PM

Siddipet citizens are enjoying mud bath at Vaiola garden in Siddipet on Sunday

Siddipet: The practice of mud baths is picking up in Siddipet with the number of people joining the club going up.

Yoga gurus Bojja Ashok, Yeligeti Krishna Murthy, and Peddi Manohar were promoting the mud bath, sensitising people to the benefits of the weekly mud bath. Founder of Adi Yogi Parameshwara Yoga Foundation, Vamshi Krishna said the people who took mud baths would get cured of skin diseases. He said the skin would remain healthy if people bathe in mud regularly. Yoga guru Bojja Ashok said many Siddipet citizens were showing interest in joining the club with the number of people coming to the monthly mud bath going up steadily.

The members of the club would also be trained in various yoga postures before the mud bath. The club gathered at Viola Gardens in Siddipet on Sunday to participate in a mass mud bath.