Mudit, Rajab shine with the ball at HCA A3 division league

Mudit scalped seven for 24 to guide his side Picket CC to a six-wicket win over Mahbubnagar College in the HCA A3 division

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Fri - 9 December 22

Hyderabad: Mudit scalped seven for 24 to guide his side Picket CC to a six-wicket win over Mahbubnagar College in the HCA A3 division one-day league championship in Hyderabad on Friday.

In another match, Rajab Ali returned with 7/25 bowling figures as his side Southern Stars defeated Raju Cricket Centre by 206 runs.

Brief Scores: MP Sporting 241/6 in 30 overs (Anil Kumar 110, Rajasekhar 50; C V Anand 2/45) bt Secunderabad Club 228/8 in 30 overs (CV Anand 62; Satish Gupta 3/34); Southern Stars 287 in 37 overs (Mohd Abdul Sami 75, Kamal Teja 84; Srinivas Kalyan 5/47, T Naren 5/47) bt Raju Cricket Centre 81 in 20.1 overs (Rajab Ali 7/25); Vijaynagar 198/7 in 45 overs (Rayudu Naik 86; Mohd Rayan 3/22) bt Victory 169 in 42.1 overs (Chalapathy 101); Natraj CC 132 in 33.5 overs (Sai Manideep 4/20) lost to Raju CA 133/6 in 28.3 overs; Lal Bahadur CC 68 in 21.5 overs (Mehraj Ahmed 3/19, Pranav 3/5) lost to Sungrace 72/2 in 14 overs; Mahbubnagar College 122 in 26.2 overs (Mudit 7/24) lost to Picket CC 123/4 in 19.1 overs (Raghavan 62no); Gaganmahal 54 in 33.4 overs (Sreekar 4/9) lost to Youth CC 56/1 in 6.5 overs; Roshanara 80 in 30 overs (Naresh 4/15, Somshubra Pal 3/23) lost to PPMCC 81/3 in 11.4 overs; Rangareddy 182 in 41.5 overs (Tapish Kumar 75; Hanu Pavan 4/38) bt Reliance 74 in 27.3 overs (Rahul 3/24); Boystown 272/8 in 50 overs (Sohail khan 70; Ganesh Naik 3/59, Vishnuvardhan 3/31) bt Lal Bahadur PG 168 in 46.3 overs (Sai Veerendra 59; B Prasad 3/29); Lucky XI 236 in 37.3 overs (Ram Charan 65, Abhiram 70; Rudra Nair 3/40, Smaran 4/45) lost to St Andrew’s 238/8 in 42.2 overs (Surya Kiran Yadav 88no; Adeesh 3/56); Southend Raymonds 159/8 in 30 overs (Ajay Suri 52) bt Navjeevan Friends 120/6 in 30 overs (Rakesh Sekhar 50).

Top Performers:

Centurions: Anil Kumar 110, Chalapathy 101

Five or more wickets: Mudit 7/24, Rajab Ali 7/25, Srinivas Kalyan 5/47, T Naren 5/47