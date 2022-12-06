Maqbool, Daniyal star for Nizam CC at HCA A3 division league

Mirza Maqbool Baig slammed 170, while Syed Daniyal scalped five wickets to power Nizam CC to a thumping 227-run victory over Satya CC

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:46 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

Hyderabad: Mirza Maqbool Baig slammed 170 in just 95 deliveries while Syed Daniyal scalped five wickets for 21 to power Nizam CC to a thumping 227-run victory over Satya CC in the HCA A3 division one-day league championship in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Brief Scores:

Nizam CC 345/6 in 30 overs (Mirza Maqbool Baig 170 (95b, 29×4, 1×6), Mohd Aijaz 62, Bharath 3/75) bt Satya CC 118 in 22.1 overs (Syed Daniyal 5/21); Raju Cricket Academy 240/9 in 40 overs (Nihal Reddy 53, Vishal Phillips 91) bt SA Amberpet 145 in 32 overs (Prem 50; Nihal Reddy 4/33); Sec’bad union CC 147 in 27.5 overs (S Jashwanth 5/33) lost to Tarakarama CC 148/9 in 22.2 overs (Charan 56; P Yashas Vijay 5/38 (4.2-0-38-5), Ashok 3/10).

Top Performers

Centurions: Mirza Maqbool Baig 170,

Five or more wickets: Syed Daniyal 5/21, S Jashwanth 5/33, P Yashas Vijay 5/38