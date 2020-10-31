Mukhra (K) village leading as example: Indrakaran Reddy

Minister praised Sarpanch Gadge Meenakshi for developing the village on many facets

By | Published: 8:22 pm

Adilabad: Minister for Forest, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy opined that Mukhra (K) village is a role model to the country in effectively implementing various schemes of the government and developmental programmes. He laid the foundation stone for a black top road in the village in Echoda mandal on Saturday. The estimated cost of the facility was Rs 3.78 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Indrakaran was all praise for Sarpanch Gadge Meenakshi for developing the village on many facets. He stated that Mukhra (K) was transformed into an ideal habitation due to her sustained efforts and dedication. He added that she proved how a village could be improved with the help of government schemes and developmental activities.

The Minister said that sleepy habitation was setting an example to its counterparts of the State by successfully implementing the schemes of the government. He recalled that it is the first village to complete Palle Prakruti Vanam in Telangana, growing 4,000 odd saplings. He stated that it had achieved the open defecation free tag by registering 100 percent toilets.

Indrakaran told Sarpanches or the heads of villages in the district to draw inspiration from Mukhra (K) village in raising saplings in open spaces and in the surroundings of their houses, under massive plantation drive Telanganaku Harita Haram. The village grows 14,000 saplings and has a nursery as well. The villagers were protecting the saplings with great care, with the survival rate being over 90 percent, he praised.

Boath MLA Rathod Bapu Rao, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Rathod Janardhan and Mukhra (K) MPTC Gadge Subhash and many others were present.

