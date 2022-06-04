Mukti Mohan shares glimpses of Leh vacation

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:25 PM, Sat - 4 June 22

Hyderabad: Leh seems like the most preferred holiday destination within India. Riding high on the success of her latest release, ‘Thar’, actor Mukti Mohan whisked off to Leh for a vacation recently with her girl gang. Mukti, who was busy shooting for ‘Thar’ apart from other work commitments, decided to take break form her busy schedule to unwind and rejuvenate.

Right from visiting monasteries and exploring popular delicacies to capturing the sights in her camera, Mukti along with her girl gang seem to have had a whale of a time in Leh.

Sharing an interesting caption along with a few pictures on her social media, Mukti wrote, “Those who don’t. I’d just say JAAAO!! See the world with your loved ones! Fill your senses with wonder and share quality time with each other till you can! I had a time of my life with my school friends in Leh-Ladakh! (sic).

