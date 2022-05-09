Multi-level flyover in Hyderabad’s IT Corridor by October

By Nabinder Bommala Published: Published Date - 11:44 PM, Mon - 9 May 22

Multi-level flyover being built at Rs 263.09 cr, at Botanical Garden, in Kondapur. —Photos: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The traffic is all set to ease at three busy junctions in the IT corridor with the three-kilometre multi-level unidirectional flyover at Botanical Garden, crossing Kothaguda and Kondapur Junctions, likely to be inaugurated by October this year.

Botanical Garden, Kothaguda and Kondapur junctions and their vicinities are the areas where traffic woes are expected to end once this facility is inaugurated. As these three junctions are T-intersections with very little space between them, traffic snarls are worst during peak hours.

This project in the western part of the city offering long-term solutions to traffic woes is being built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at an estimated cost of Rs 263.09 crore under Phase-III of the State government’s ambitious Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

The multi-level flyover traverses via AMB Cinemas and heads towards Kothaguda Junction and from there, splits into two, each with three lanes. While one part of the flyover goes towards Kondapur Junction and ends at Raghavendra Colony C Block arch, the other part heads towards HITEC City and stops before Hitex near the Prestige Ivy League housing society.

In addition to this facility, for commuters from Kondapur towards Gachibowli, a 470-metre long and 11-metre wide uni-directional underpass is being built near Kothaguda Junction. The underpass starts near Harsha Toyota, Kondapur and runs up to Sarath City Capital Mall.

Building the flyover was not an easy task, said officials of the GHMC. The flyover had to be designed and built without disturbing three religious structures and a graveyard. “There are 132 KV transmission lines near the flyover and the utility shifting works are being executed by the Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited (TSTRANSCO),” a GHMC official said.

Earlier, the plan was to complete the flyover works by June this year but the project has been delayed due to a property owner approaching court citing a land acquisition issue. In addition to this, acquiring land belonging to the Forest Department also took some time.