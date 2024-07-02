Mulugu district to be renamed ‘Samakka Saralamma Mulugu’

Gram Sabhas to be held across district on Wednesday to discuss name change; circular issued

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 July 2024, 01:26 PM

Mulugu: The District Panchayat Office has issued a circular to all Gram Panchayats in the district to conduct Gram Sabhas on Wednesday and discuss the proposal to rename Mulugu district as ‘Samaka Saralamma Mulugu’.

The minutes of the meeting are to be shared with the District Panchayat Office after conducting the Gram Sabhas.

Form No. 1, which was issued to the Gram Panchayats, should be displayed on the notice board and written objections, if any, should be sought. The same have to be submitted to the District Collector.

The Mandal Parishad Development Officer and Mandal Panchayat Officer have been instructed to monitor the special Gram Sabhas and submit their report to the District Panchayat Office, the circular stated.