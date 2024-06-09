Jagtial man dies in road accident in Siddipet

The victim was Bushnamaina Nampally (32), a resident of Ramakrishnapur in Jagtial district.
Siddipet: A man died in a road accident on the Rajiv Rahadari at Mulugu in the early hours of Sunday.
The victim was Bushnamaina Nampally (32), a resident of Ramakrishnapur in Jagtial district.
He was going to Hyderabad on his two-wheeler from his residence when he lost control and hit his bike on a road divider.
He was rushed to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. A case has been registered.