Jagtial man dies in road accident in Siddipet

The victim was Bushnamaina Nampally (32), a resident of Ramakrishnapur in Jagtial district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 June 2024, 07:38 PM

Representational Image

Siddipet: A man died in a road accident on the Rajiv Rahadari at Mulugu in the early hours of Sunday.

The victim was Bushnamaina Nampally (32), a resident of Ramakrishnapur in Jagtial district.

He was going to Hyderabad on his two-wheeler from his residence when he lost control and hit his bike on a road divider.

He was rushed to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. A case has been registered.