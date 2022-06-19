Mulugu: JSM demands exclusion of tribals who converted to other faiths, from ST category

Published Date - 09:28 PM, Sun - 19 June 22

Mulugu: Janajati Suraksha Manch (JSM), an organisation working for the welfare and uplift of the Adivasis, has taken out a huge rally here on Sunday demanding the Central government to de-list the tribals who converted to other religions from the Scheduled Tribe list. The rally was taken out from DLR Function Hall to the Collectorate, and a meeting with nearly 340 tribals from different parts of the district was conducted at the Brahmani Vidyalayam at Jangalapalli cross road near here.

Addressing the meeting as the chief guest, Adivasi Teachers Federation, Mulugu district president, Mypathi Santosh Kumar said that there was a proposal for the last six decades to exclude the people from the tribal community who converted to Islam and Christianity leaving their own believes and culture. “A signature campaign was conducted and the list was submitted to the then President in 2009 urging to take steps to de-list the converted people from the ST category,” he said. He also added that there were attacks in different forms on the tribals across the nation, and called on the true tribals to strive for protection of their culture and traditions from the attack of the other religions.

“Tribals who proselytise to other faiths are not practising Adivasi culture and have been sharing benefits available to Scheduled Tribe since Independence,” he said. The speakers at the meeting alleged that some people claiming to be Christian had been instigating poor Adivasis people to convert to Christianity, and the religious conversion is going on rampantly in villages. They also stressed on inviting the converted people to the old faith. Nayakpod association district president Kotha Surender said that the tribals must teach their children about the culture of the tribals and legends of Sammakka-Sarakka, Komaram Bheem and Birsa Munda.

Tribal leaders Katraju Venkataiah, JSM representatives Ramachandraiah, Anjaneyulu, Srinivas Rao, and others participated in the meeting.