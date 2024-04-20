Adivasis pay homage to martyrs of Indervelli firing incident

As per traditions of the ethnic tribes, they broke coconuts and performed the customary 'divve niruswal' or lighting the lamp to pay homage after hoisting red flags representing souls of the martyrs.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 April 2024, 06:11 PM

Adilabad: Adivasis paid rich tributes to martyrs of the infamous Indervelli firing incident on the the 43rd anniversary of the tragedy at the martyrs’ column in Indervelli mandal centre on Saturday.

The event was organised in a low-key affair manner as the Model Code of Conduct was in force. Members of the Indervelli Amaraveerula Ashaya Sadhana Samithi and the Tudum Debba, a tribal rights organization, family members of the martyrs and hundreds of Adivasis from several parts of the district gathered at the martyrs’ column.

The tribals and kin of the victims arrived at the column by taking out processions from their villages to the venue. They presented Naivedyam (offering) to the martyrs who were shot dead on April 20 in 1981. They performed special prayers at Indradevi temple in the mandal centres.

The kin of the victims regretted that their families were thrown out of the gear and their dreams were shattered with their bread winners losing lives in the firing.

They recounted how the firing adversely impacted their lives. They requested the government to provide jobs and financial aid to the kin.

Meanwhile, in-charge minister Seethakka, Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju and Congress party nominee for Adilabad Parliament segment Athram Suguna visited the column and paid tributes to the martyrs. Seethakka said efforts were being made to develop the spot as promised by the party at the time of elections to Telangana Legislative Assembly.

A piece of land was already sanctioned for a memorial park. Steps were being taken to realise demands of the tribals. Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao, BRS candidate Athram Sakku, and BJP candidate G Nagesh were among many who paid homage to the martyrs.