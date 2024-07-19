Tribal handicrafts, handloom products mela held in Bhadrachalam

MLAs Dr. Tellam Venkat Rao and Payam Venkateshwarlu who took part in the inauguration ceremony asked Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) to provide training and ensure livelihood of adivasis.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 July 2024, 08:15 PM

Tribal handicrafts, forest and handloom products mela organised at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district on Friday.

Kothagudem: A tribal handicrafts, forest and handloom products mela was organised at Bhadrachalam in the district on Friday under the aegis of TRIFED and ITDA.

MLAs Dr. Tellam Venkat Rao and Payam Venkateshwarlu who took part in the inauguration ceremony asked Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) to provide training and ensure livelihood of adivasis.

Products made by adivasi women were of good quality and officials should ensure a profitable price for the products. Women should improve their living standards by marketing the products, they suggested.

TRIFED regional manager Srinivas Sanke said that Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN) was started in 27 States in 2019-20 to train tribal women in making handloom, forest and other products for their livelihood.

Through Van Dhan Vikas Kendras training was given to various tribes besides marketing them. Rs 2.55 crore was allocated for 6000 tribal families of Telangana State while Rs 25 lakh allocated for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) for the purpose, he said.

Steps would be taken to ensure profitable prices for the products made by the tribals and the products would be sold in 120 showrooms across the country. Similarly exhibitions would be organised at the international level, Srinivas added. ITDA PO B Rahul was present.