Khammam: Tribals thrash cops in connection with podu land issue

Sathupalli Inspector of Police Kiran Kumar and four staff suffered serious injuries in the incident that left the police department shocked at the violent attack by the adivasis.

31 March 2024, 08:29 PM

Khammam: A large group of tribals, including both men and women, went berserk and thrashed police personnel in connection with a podu land issue at Buggapadu of Sathupalli mandal in the district on Sunday, leading to high tension at the village.

It was said that there was an ongoing dispute among the tribals over nine hectares of forest land at Chandrayapalem in the mandal. Chandrayapalem tribals cleaned the land for cultivation while tribals from Buggapadu Nagupalli, Varre colony, Nallivarigudem claimed right over the land, leading to a a clash.

After a local, Y Samba, dialled the police on 100, Inspector Kiran Kumar and staff reached the spot to sort out the matter.

The tribals who entered into heated arguments with the police turned violent all of a sudden when the Inspector grabbed the collar of a tribal youth Kuram Mahendra and dragged him. What proceeded was a no holds barred hurling of abuse and attack on the police personnel.

The tribals attacked the Inspector and other police personnel with sticks, hands and chappals en masse from all sides.

Even as the police personnel tried to escort the Inspector, who was in mufti, away to safety, the tribals got hold of him and tore his shirt.

It was after an intense struggle that the police personnel managed to move out of the spot. Following the incident, additional police personnel were rushed to the village, who detained over 20 tribals who were allegedly involved in the attack, including Mahendra, while some ran away from the village.

A few women suffered injuries as police used force when they tried to stop the arrests. ACP A Raghu, FDO Manjula and FRO Snehalatha visited the spot and took stock of the situation.