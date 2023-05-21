Mulugu: Social activist Sanda Babu fights cancer, needs help

Babu, known for his unwavering commitment to social service, devoted an entire decade to empowering the underprivileged and marginalized communities in Mulugu

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 07:10 PM, Sun - 21 May 23

Sanda Babu

Mulugu: Noted social activist from the district, Sanda Babu (40), the brain behind the Mata-Pitha Welfare Society, has been struck by a heart-wrenching twist of fate. Merely a week after losing his mother, Satyamma, he now finds himself confronting a grave health condition.

Babu, known for his unwavering commitment to social service, devoted an entire decade to empowering the underprivileged and marginalized communities in the district. Unfortunately, he is now battling cancer and desperately requires support to continue his fight.

Known for his resilience in the face of adversity, Babu never anticipated having to seek assistance from others. Yet, his health has taken a rapid downturn, and his condition has deteriorated. His determination to make a positive impact on society has touched the lives of countless individuals, making this current setback all the more disheartening.

“We had the opportunity to visit Sanda Babu on Sunday and learn about his health. He is battling throat cancer,” shared Kasula Ravi Kumar, a social activist and teacher from Narsampet town. Ravi Kumar, alongside his friend Nagaraju, extended their support by providing Rs 5,000 in cash and a 25 kg bag of rice to Sanda Babu’s family. Babu’s father and siblings, who come from a humble background in the remote village of Narayanpur in Venkatapur mandal, are currently taking care of him.

Sanda Babu has spearheaded numerous initiatives for widows, disabled children and orphans apart from working as a special educator on a contractual basis for several years.

“In light of the challenging circumstances, we appeal to poets, writers, and friends who wish to extend financial aid to Sanda Babu’s family. Your contributions will make a profound difference during this arduous period,” Ravi Kumar appealed.

For those willing to help, Sanda Babu can be contacted on 9550066713, which is his number for Google Pay/PhonePe payment options, while his Canara Bank account number is 2450118000192.