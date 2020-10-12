Mulugu: Tiger spotted in Kannaigudem mandal

DFO Pradeep Kumar appealed to the villagers, particularly shepherds and ranchers, to be careful and not to enter the forest areas with sheep or cattle

Mulugu: Villagers spotted a tiger in the forest areas of Kannaigudem mandal under Eturnagaram wildlife sanctuary in the district four days ago. After learning about the movement of the tiger, the forest staff directed by District Forest Officer (DFO) Pradeep Kumar Shetty visited the place and identified the pug marks of the tiger.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Pradeep Kumar appealed to the villagers, particularly shepherds and ranchers, to be careful and not to enter the forest areas with sheep or cattle.

“We urge the villagers to be vigilant in view of the tiger movement. We are, however, not sure whether the tiger is still roaming in our forest area or has left the area,” he said and appealed not be carried away by rumours as the forest department, which was also trying to keep a close watch on the movement of tiger, will inform villagers about its movement as and when they get to know about it.

It may be recalled that a tiger was spotted near Azamnagar village Bhupalpally mandal in neighbouring Jayashankar Bhupalpally district in August this year after more than a decade. After a week or so, it entered the Peddapalli district after crossing Manair River. A tiger was also spotted near NTPC, Ramagundam in Peddapalli district last month.

Meanwhile, an official said the tiger with a cub was actually spotted in Kannaigudem forest area before it was spotted near Azam Nagar in Bhupalpally district. Sources said that a meeting with the officials of Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Peddapalli districts under the chairmanship of Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) MJ Akbar was likely to be held on Friday at Mulugu.

“The meeting will also discuss the proposal of declaring a ‘Tiger Reserve’ in erstwhile Warangal district,” the official said.

