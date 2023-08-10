Mumbai Police files FIR against Shiv Sena MLA’s son in businessman kidnapping

Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against Shiv Sena MLA's son Raj Surve and others for allegedly kidnaping a businessman Rajkumar Singh.

By ANI Published Date - 11:13 AM, Thu - 10 August 23

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MLA Prakash Surve’s son Raj Surve and others for allegedly kidnaping a businessman Rajkumar Singh for ransom from the Goregaon East area.

Police have mentioned five accused including MLA’s son Raj Surve and other 10-12 unidentified accused in the FIR.

According to Rajkumar Singh’s statement, he was forcibly picked up from his office yesterday and was pressurised at gunpoint to settle a business loan given to Manoj Mishra of Patna.

“Rajkumar was taken to MLA Prakash Surve’s office in Dahisar, where MLA’s son Raj Surve and his men threatened him at gunpoint to settle the matter and not speak about the same to anyone,” Rajkumar mentioned in his FIR.

Further details in the case are awaited.