Hyderabad: Man stabbed to death by his brother-in-law

3 April 2024

Hyderabad: A man was stabbed to death by his brother-in-law allegedly over family issues at Bahadurpura on Wednesday. According to the police, the victim Mohd Rasheed (35), a businessman lived at Asadbabanagar in Kishanbagh under Bahadurpura police station limits.

On Wednesday, he left home on some work and while on the way met his brother-in-law Shakeel Ahmed, when a quarrel broke out between them.

The suspect Shakeel was married to Rasheed’s the sister nearly a decade ago.

However differences came up between the couple as Shakeel was reportedly harassing his wife over petty issues. Rasheed intervened and tried to settle their issue but could not succeed and asked his sister to come and stay at their mother’s place. “Shakeel bore a grudge against Rasheed following the developments

. On Wednesday on spotting the victim on the road, he went to Rasheed and stabbed him to death,” said the Bahadurpura police. A case is registered.