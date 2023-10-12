Mumbai Police investigate alleged death threats to Sameer Wankhede

Wankhede Filed Complaint of 'Death Threats' from Instagram User in Bangladesh

By IANS Published Date - 11:15 AM, Thu - 12 October 23

Mumbai: The Goregaon Police here have launched a probe into the alleged death threats received by IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, the former Zonal Director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai, officials said here.

Wankhede submitted the complaint to the Mumbai Police that he was receiving ‘death threats’ from an Instagram user, reportedly said to be in Bangladesh.

Presently posted in Chennai, Wankhede has sent an email to Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar on the direct messages of death threats received from the unidentified Instagram user.

An IRS officer of the 2008 batch, Wankhede is facing a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe for allegedly attempting to extort a large sum of money from Bollywood mega-star Shah Rukh Khan.

It may be recalled that Wankhede had led a swoop to bust drugs on the luxury ship, Cordelia Cruise on October 2, 2021, off the Mumbai coast, and nabbed over 17 persons from the glamour world, including Aryan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan.

Aryan Khan spent a month in jail, and post-release, a high-level NCB probe concluded that he was innocent and had been framed in the case which made global headlines.