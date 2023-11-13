Municipal chairperson launches door to door campaign in Kothagudem

Municipal chairperson Kapu Seethalakshmi along with BRS councillors started 'Gadapa Gadapaku Vanama' after offering prayers at an ancient Mahalakshmi Temple in the 3rd ward in the town

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:26 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

Kothagudem Municipal chairperson Kapu Seethalakshmi launched a door to door campaign for the victory of BRS candidate Vanama Venkateswara Rao.

Kothagudem: Municipal chairperson Kapu Seethalakshmi said that BRS candidate Vanama Venkateswara Rao was credited with developing Kothagudem Assembly constituency in all fields.

She along with BRS councillors started ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Vanama’ after offering prayers at an ancient Mahalakshmi Temple in the 3rd ward in the town on Monday. As part of the programme they conducted a door to door campaign explaining the development and welfare measures implemented by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

They also explained how the BRS candidate and Kothagudem MLA Venkateswara Rao implemented development and welfare schemes of the government in an effective manner in the constituency.

The chairperson said that the MLA pursued the government to issue GO 76 to regularise SCCL lands and to issue pattas making the residents the rightful owners of the lands. Similarly lands were given to the homeless poor in the constituency.

The councillors also explained about Aasara pensions, Kalyana Lakshmi, Shadi Mubarak, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Dalit Bandhu, BC Bandhu and others. During the past five years, CC roads, drainages, open gyms and parks have been built in every ward and village spending Rs 3000 crore.

Many political tourists come and go, they would not see the face of the people after the election was over but Venkateswara Rao was staying in Kothagudem for the 40 years irrespective of losing and winning the elections, Seethalakshmi said.

It was remarkable that all the councillors were collectively campaigning in every corner of the municipal wards. Councilors Sahela Begum, Kurapati Vijayalakshmi, More Rupa, Vanacharla Vimala, Ajmeera Sujatha, Madada Satyavati, Kodani Paramesh and others were present.