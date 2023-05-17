Kothagudem records 46.4 degree temperature; highest in Telangana

As many as 16 mandals in Kothagudem fell into the warning zone as the day time temperature ranged between 43.1 and 45 degree Celsius in the day

Kothagudem: A maximum temperature of 46.4 degree Celsius was recorded at Julurpad in Kothagudem district on Wednesday, which is said to be the highest temperature recorded in the State this season so far.

As many as 16 mandals fell into the warning zone as the day time temperature ranged between 43.1 and 45 degree Celsius in the day. A temperature of 45.4 was recorded at Garimellapadu in the district at Bayyaram of neighbouring Mahabubabad district.

A maximum temperature of 45.4 degree Celsius was recorded at Khanapur in Khammam district. As many as nine mandals in the district fell into the warning zone as the daytime temperature ranged between 43.1 and 45 degree Celsius.

The highest temperature recorded in Telangana is said to be 48.6 degree Celsius in Bhadrachalam way back in 1952.

With the mercury levels soaring, the public remained indoors and the roads looked deserted.

