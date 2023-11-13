Massive turnout, enthusiastic support marks CM’s meeting in Narsampet

The constituency, predominantly comprising farmers, witnessed a strong presence of people from the farm sector, with young men and women turning out in large numbers to participate in the event.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:21 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

Warangal: In a demonstration of widespread excitement, the BRS meeting held in Narsampet as part of the ongoing election campaign drew a massive crowd of over 50,000 people. The poll rally saw attendees patiently awaiting the arrival of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The atmosphere reached a fever pitch when popular folk singer Mittapalli Surender took the stage and eloquently conveyed the impending hardships if Congress came to power.

Surender’s performance resonated with the crowd as they joined in a chorus, waving BRS flags in a show of support for the BRS candidate. The singer also shed light on the transformative initiatives undertaken by local BRS MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, particularly emphasising the significant development witnessed in both villages and the town of Narsampet.

Highlighting the looming threats to key projects and schemes such as the Dharani portal, Rythu Bandhu scheme, and 24-hour power supply, the crowd pledged support to the BRS candidate by brandishing party flags adorned with the car symbol whenever the singers appealed to them to do so.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Munigala Adinarayana Reddy, a resident of Nallabelli, who attended the meeting, expressed gratitude for the developmental efforts led by Peddi Sudarshan Reddy. He highlighted the positive impact of initiatives like linking the Pakhal Lake with Rangaya Cheru and Ramappa Lake, which ensured assured irrigation water for two crops. “The cropping area had increased many folds following the linking of the Lakes to get water from the Godavari River through the JC Devadula Lift Irrigation Project,” Reddy noted.

Meanwhile, the MLA, in his address, outlined the extensive development works undertaken during his tenure, including funds allocated for BT roads, CC roads, and community halls in every Thanda and village within the constituency. He said Rs 180 crore was earmarked for the exclusive development of Narsampet town, which achieved the distinction of being the first municipality in the State to provide piped natural gas (PNG). He also listed several other projects he brought to the constituency since he became MLA.