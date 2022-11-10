Munnuru Kapus stage protests across Karimnagar against ED, IT raids

07:12 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

Munnuru kapu community people burning the effigy of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Karimnagar on Thursday.

Karimnagar: The Munnuru Kapu community people on Thursday staged protests across the erstwhile Karimnagar district in protest against ED and IT raids on the houses and offices of BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra.

In Karimnagar, community people led by Munnuru Kapu Sangam State working president Challa Harishankar burnt the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Telangana Chowk in Karimnagar town. They also raised slogans against the PM.

Condemning the raids, they alleged that unable to digest the growth of the community, Modi was deploying central agencies to conduct searches in the houses and offices of the community leaders. They also warned that they would block Modi’s tour scheduled in Ramagundam on November 12.

The community also burnt an effigy of the PM in Peddapalli town.