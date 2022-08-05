Munugode MLA Raj gopal Reddy likely to quit Assembly on Monday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:21 PM, Fri - 5 August 22

Hyderabad: After Munugode MLA K Rajgopal Reddy announced his decision to quit the Congress party and State Assembly, Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy has given appointment to the MLA on Monday.

The Munugode MLA is likely to submit his resignation to the Speaker on Monday. He has already tendered his resignation to the Congress party and a letter was sent to Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday.

The MLA had announced that he would seek the Speaker’s appointment and submit his resignation at a presser at his residence here on Monday.

Though, the Munugode MLA did not make any announcement about joining the BJP, it is almost a formality now that he would join the saffron party anytime after Monday.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports said K Rajgopal Reddy had flew to New Delhi. He is likely to meet senior leaders in the BJP during his visit.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .