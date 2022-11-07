Munugode results will boost KCR’s entry in national politics: Satyavathi Rathod

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:23 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

Tribal welfare minister Sathyavathi Rathode was visiting Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple on Monday

Yadadri-Bhongir: Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod on Monday said the people of Munugode had expressed their strong desire for the entry of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao into national politics with the victory of the TRS candidate in the by-election.

Speaking to media after participating in a pooja at the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, Rathod said the results of the Munugode by-elections had once again proved that people of the State stood with the TRS.

She thanked the people of Munugode and said the constituency would be developed by the State government as promised by the Chief Minister. She reminded that the constituency had not witnessed any development in the last four years.

Stating that Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy had taught the BJP leader a lesson for making false promises at the temple, she said the Chief Minister, who made Telangana the top State in the country in welfare and development, would also strive for development of all States after his national political entry.