CM KCR’s winning start for BRS a prelude to hat-trick Assembly victory

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:36 PM, Sun - 6 November 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: It was a call that the people of Munugode listened to with all their heart. Even as the campaign, moving into the final lap turned as tense as it was fierce and looked like it could go either way, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao reached Munugode on October 30. And the tide turned.

He had gone all guns blazing against the Bharatiya Janata Party, declaring that the self-respect of the people of Telangana was not for sale, citing the BJP’s covert operation as well. But the speech was not all fire. It also saw the Chief Minister going nostalgic, recalling how he had started from Siddipet with the support of the people there while launching his mission to achieve the separate State of Telangana.

Time had now come for another mission, that of taking the Telangana model of development across the country, he had said, stating that the people of Munugode were on the cusp of making history by helping the Bharat Rashtra Samithi launch itself into the Indian political arena with a winning start.

And on Sunday, the results from Munugode show that the people had taken up his call with all sincerity, and apart from giving the BRS juggernaut a rousing start, also set the tone for a hat-trick for the party in the Assembly. After the Nagarjuna Sagar and Munugode victories, a win in the 2023 Assembly elections appears all the more possible for the TRS (BRS) now.

The Munugode victory showed that the people continue to trust Chandrashekhar Rao, with the party’s vote share not dented at all since 2014. In Munugode, for example, from the 37.59 percent that K Prabhakar Reddy had polled in 2018, the vote share has now gone up to nearly 43 percent.

Political analysts point out that strong supporting cadre, strong candidates with good public following, coupled with aggressive leadership, is helping the party muster more strength as it moves towards 2023.

There have been some issues in some seats, but if local leaders and candidates manage to correct those minor flaws, the party, which would by then be in full flow in its Bharat Rashtra Samithi avatar, could well be looking at a more than two-third majority in the next Assembly as well.