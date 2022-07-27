Musi river floods: Hyderabad City Police asks officers to be on alert

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:14 PM, Wed - 27 July 22

Photo: Anand Dharmana.

Hyderabad: With the Musi river flooded, the Hyderabad City Police have asked all officers to keep a watch on the flow of water and to initiate necessary measures to prevent loss of life and property.

City Police Commissioner CV Anand directed DCPs to personally visit all bridges on the river Musi and the surroundings along with the local police. The City police along with Revenue officials and GHMC evacuated several residents from low-lying areas.

Police teams are stationed at Puranapul, Musalam Jung Pul, Nayapul, Salarjung Bridge, Chaderghat Bridge, Golnaka Bridge and Moosarambagh Bridge. The traffic police have already closed down the Moosarambagh Bridge after it got submerged.