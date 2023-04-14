| Musician Arrested On Charges Of Attempt To Rape In Hyderabad

Jubilee Hills police booked a case and Sehgal was arrested and produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:13 PM, Fri - 14 April 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police arrested a musician on charges of attempting to rape a woman here on Friday.

The arrested person was identified as Lalit Sehgal (30), from Jubilee Hills who works as guitarist for a popular pub in the area.

According to police, Lalit Sehgal, and the woman were friends in the past. However due to issues, between them, they have maintained distance.

Lalit Sehgal allegedly trespassed into the woman’s house and made sexual advances. The woman resisted his attempts and escaped from there and later approached the police.

Based on the complaint from the woman, the Jubilee Hills police booked a case and Sehgal was arrested and produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the woman was sent for a medical examination and psychological support.