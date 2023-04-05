This Hyderabad artist turns art into therapeutic workshop

Pranathee Palugula uses Art therapy to help people resolve issues as well as develop and manage their behaviour and feelings

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 11:45 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

Pranathee Palugula started her career on Instagram with the name ‘Arts by Pranathee’.

Hyderabad: Art has always been considered as a creative skill used to form visual products but ever heard of art used as a creative process to help improve a person’s well-being? Yes, Art therapy is what is being used to help people resolve issues as well as develop and manage their behaviour and feelings.

With an aim to create therapeutic, stress-free, and fun sessions to help people paint, Pranathee Palugula, an artist from Hyderabad started her career on Instagram with the name ‘Arts by Pranathee’. She is active organising various types of workshops.

“I love playing around with different mediums and exploring various art forms, but my biggest inspiration for my paintings has always been nature,” says Pranathee.

A science graduate, she chose to follow her passion and turned into a self-taught artist. Trying her hands on painting during the lockdown, she realised her passion for art and started painting every day. “I had also completed a 100-day painting challenge during the lockdown,” adds the 25-year-old.

The certified artist organises various workshops for all age groups like Sip and Paint, Paint Parties, Bake and Paint, and other private workshops for birthdays, get-togethers, corporate events, bridal showers, and more. She also organises free therapeutic art workshops for orphan kids.

“I kick-started my career through Instagram in 2021 and as of now I have completed 160 workshops and taught over 5,000 people how to paint,” says Pranathee who is also popular in corporate circuits organising therapeutic art workshops for companies like Oppo, One Plus, Ramky, and others. These events are organised by companies as icebreakers or to bring the team together.

Her Sip and Paint workshops are an unforgettable experience for many to enjoy the evening with friends while painting and sipping wine together. “I try to make people reconnect and fall in love with colors, be it birthdays, corporate events, or weddings, I have always loved curating evenings full of colors and fun for everyone,” she adds.

