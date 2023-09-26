Muslim organisations in Palghar defer Eid processions by a day in view of Ganesh immersion

This year, Eid-e-Milad is falling on the same day (on September 28) as Anant Chaturdashi, the last day of the 10-day Ganesh festival

Palghar: Muslim organisations in Palghar district of Maharashtra have decided to push the annual Eid-e-Milad processions by a day to ensure that Ganesh immersion processions pass off peacefully on September 28, a top police official said.

This year, Eid-e-Milad is falling on the same day (on September 28) as Anant Chaturdashi, the last day of the 10-day Ganesh festival. It is an important day in Islamic calendar as it marks the birth of Prophet Mohammed, and Muslims all over the world celebrate it with fervour with processions being taken out to mark the occasion.

Palghar Superintendent of Police (SP) Balasaheb Patil said the police officials held a meeting with the Muslim organisations on Tuesday as the festivals of the two faiths are falling on the same day this year.

Ganesh idol immersion processions of 371 ‘sarvajanik mandals’ and 804 housing societies will be taken out on September 28. Also, a total of 25 processions for Eid-e-Milad were planned to be taken out in the district, he said.

“In view of this situation, a meeting of the trustees of mosques and some prominent Muslim citizens was held in Palghar, during which the Muslim representatives decided to take out the Eid-e-Milad processions the next day on September 29,” Patil said in the statement.

“This important decision by Muslims has set an example in entire Maharashtra and given the message of peace and brotherhood between the two communities. It is an inspiring decision for both Hindus and Muslims. It will go a long way in maintaining law and order and considerably reduce the pressure on the police force,” the SP added.

Patil said that from this year onwards, an award will be given to the model procession taken out on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad in the district.

A number of parameters have been set, based on which the award will be given, he said.