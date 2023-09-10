Hyderabad: Milad-un-Nabi procession cancelled in view of Ganesh Nimajjan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:22 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

Hyderabad: The grand Milad-un-Nabi procession taken out on the 12th day of Rabi ul Awal month of Hijri calendar that sees large scale celebrations and huge public turnout has been cancelled by three organizations in view of Ganesh Nimajjan falling on the same day.

The Sunni United Forum of India had called off their procession followed by Anjuman e Quadri and Seerat- un-Nabi Academy. The decision was taken to ensure peace in the city.

“Some trouble mongers might mix with the gatherings and try to create trouble. To maintain peace in the city, we have cancelled the procession this year,” said Syed Ghulam Samdani Ali Quadri, office bearer of Seerat un Nabi Academy.

The procession sees a large number of people coming from different places and converging at Charminar. Food camps, blood donation camps, distribution of confectionery on the procession route.

However, a few more organizations are yet to take a decision about cancelling their processions or rescheduling it. In all likelihood they will reschedule their procession or seek an alternate route passing through Muslim dominated areas.