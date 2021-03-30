Muted celebrations mark Holi in Karimnagar

People irrespective of gender and age groups used to enjoy the festival by applying colours to each other. However, except few youngsters, a larger section of the public avoided celebrations.

Karimnagar: Scared of Covid-19, people stayed away from Holi celebrations for the second consecutive year in the erstwhile Karimnagar district.

The second wave, which started in the State in the recent past creating panic among the public.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Lanka Sadaiah, a private employee, said he planned to celebrate Holi this time but due to surge in cases shelved the plans.

Another person, K Anand said he does not want to take a risk since he was a diabetic patient. So, he stayed away from celebrations.